PM Imran allows PDM protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed authorities not to create any hurdle in the protest movement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 opposition parties, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Imran allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the Election Commission and also directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest outside ECP headquarter in Islamabad.

He said that the opposition may exercise its right to protest.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the prime minister issued measures to take action against those violating the law.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called a meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) under the chairmanship of the chief election commissioner to formulate a strategy in the wake of probable Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest in front of its office on January 19.

It is pertinent to be stated here that the opposition alliance had made an announcement to protest outside ECP office on January 19.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Dec. 31 had announced that they will take part in upcoming by-elections.

Addressing a press conference following a hours-long meeting of the PDM’s leadership at Jati Umrah, Fazlur Rehman said, “PDM will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on 19th of January.”

