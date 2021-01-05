Interior Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has met Prime Minister Imran Khan where he briefed the premier regarding his visit to Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed apprised PM Imran Khan regarding his visit to Balochistan capital Quetta and talks with the Hazara community.

The matter related to the protest calls of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters.

During the meeting, PM Khan directed the interior minister to allow the opposition alliance to hold its protest outside ECP headquarters. He also instructed Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest.

However, he issued directives to take action against those violating the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance had made an announcement to protest outside ECP office on January 19.

