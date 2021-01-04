Sheikh Rasheed announces compensation for victims of Machh incident

QUETTA: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday announced compensation for the families of those who were killed in Balochistan’s Machh area, ARY News reported.

Talking to the Hazara community members and the bereaved families at a protest camp in Quetta, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad assured them of justice. He said that all the culprits involved in the incident will be brought to justice at all costs. He also expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

The interior minister said that the federal and the provincial governments would pay Rs1 million and Rs1.5 million respectively as compensation for each individual killed in the incident. He said that the families of those who were gunned down in Machh incident would receive Rs2.5 million each.

Sheikh Rasheed also assured the protesters that he would arrange their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan within four days.

Read More: PM directs FC to use all resources to nab Machh shooting culprits

Earlier on January 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the killing of eleven coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh area and directed the FC to use all resources to apprehend the culprits behind the shooting incident.

“The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism,” he had written on his official Twitter handle.

“[I] Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt.”

Comments

comments