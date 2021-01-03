PM directs FC to use all resources to nab Machh shooting culprits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the killing of eleven coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh area and directed the FC to use all resources to apprehend the culprits behind the shooting incident.

“The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“[I] Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt.”

The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 3, 2021

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted: “Terrorists now target poor coal miners in Machh Balochistan – murdering 11 & seriously wounding 4. Indian funded terrorists in Balochistan getting more desperate as development comes to province. Socio econ empowerment & Insaf for the Baloch are how we will defeat the terrorists.”

Terrorists now target poor coal miners in Machh Balochistan – murdering 11 & seriously wounding 4. Indian funded terrorists in Balochistan getting more desperate as development comes to province. Socio econ empowerment & Insaf for the Baloch are how we will defeat the terrorists. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 3, 2021

The coal miners were going to their work place when unidentified armed men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies sources said. The injured and dead bodies were shifted to a hospital in Machh.

Read More: Ten coal miners killed in Machh shooting incident

Comments

comments