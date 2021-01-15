ISLAMABAD: The ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has submitted a new application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek expediting scrutiny process against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in foreign funding case, ARY News reported on Friday.

A PTI leader Farrukh Habib submitted an application to ECP for conducting daily hearing of foreign funding case against PML-N and PPP.

After submitting the new plea, Farrukh Habib addressed the journalists today where he claimed submission of ‘foreign funding proofs’ against PML-N and PPP.

“We had filed a petition against PML-N in 2017 and so far, dozens of session of the [ECP] scrutiny were conducted. We have submitted another plea to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today and sought daily hearing of the case. Till today, no decision is made despite having clear guidance of the Supreme Court (SC).”

“What is the meaning of non-submission of records by PML-N and PPP?”

Both political parties are just wasting the time of the ECP’s scrutiny committee and the fact have been revealed now, said Farrukh Habib. He claimed that PML-N is also facing an allegation of toppling late Benazir Bhutto’s government after receiving funds from Osama Bin Laden.

The PTI leader challenged Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz to do whatever they want to do during their protest outside ECP office on January 19. He continued that ECP summoned leaders of both political parties on January 18, whereas, ‘proofs’ against PML-N and PPP were also provided by him.

Habib said that PPP had hired a lobbyist in the United States (US) to get NRO which was mentioned in the records of US Justice and Law Foreign Act 1938 to whom they paid over $3 million after 2008.

Farrukh Habib said that both parties will have to respond ECP.

It may be noted here that the Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued notices to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in foreign funding case and asked to appear and submit their response on January 18.

On the other hand, the opposition parties had announced to protest outside ECP headquarters to expedite proceedings of foreign funding case against PTI.

The committee had also issued a notice to petitioner Farukh Habib, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar and PML-N’s Rana Muhamamd Afzal to appear before the committee for further proceedings.

Last year in Nov, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had launched an investigation against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over allegations of foreign funding.

