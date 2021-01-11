ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member ministerial committee aimed at keeping a close eye on the law and order situation in the country in the wake of PDM’s protest in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is being tasked to lead the committee, which would also include Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

A notification issued by the PM office said that the committee would monitor the law and order situation and protests being held in Islamabad.

According to sources, the committee was formed in the wake of the PDM’s protest in Islamabad and it would be entitled to hold talks with the protestors. The committee would convey minute-by-minute details to the prime minister regarding the law and order situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 05 directed authorities not to create any hurdle in the protest movement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

PM Imran allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the Election Commission and also directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest outside ECP headquarter in Islamabad.

He said that the opposition may exercise its right to protest.

