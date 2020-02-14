Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani seeks report on flour, sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday announced to fix Monday for a debate in the upper house of the Parliament on rising inflation and increase in prices of the basic commodities in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani announced the day on the request of the lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Leader of the opposition Senator Raja Zafarul Haq asked the chairman to keep the rising commodities’ prices issue on top of the agenda. He also demanded him to table the report prepared by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the sugar crisis before the upper house of the Parliament.

“Before any debate, the report on sugar and flour crisis should be tabled before the Parliament,” the PML-N leader said.

The Chairman Senate while accepting his request, directed the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to submit the inquiry report by Monday in the upper house. He also summoned a report from Senate’ house committee on the sugar and flour crisis in the country.

On February 11, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said a commission formed to investigate into flour crisis will expose and take strict action against mafia involved in creating the menace across the country.

Ali Zaidi, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’ said Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to hold a thorough inquiry into flour crisis and the mafia will be exposed soon. The minister said he knew well about acquiring data of wheat and sugar from some people. It is possible that wheat was smuggled to Afghanistan which should be stopped, he added.

