Whoever will challenge state’s writ to be dealt with iron hand: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi here on Wednesday said that whoever would challenge the writ of state will be dealt with iron hand, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shehryar Afridi said, “The elements that are trying to create unrest and anarchy in the country will not succeed in their nefarious designs.”

He said that Pakistan was fighting the world’s biggest war against terrorism and added that Pakistan Army personnel were clearing mines in tribal districts.

The minister said that the people of Waziristan rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism and vowed to redress their grievances after its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI raised voice against drones, operations, IDPs and other issues, he said and added that they would sacrifice everything to safeguard the motherland.

Read More: Mohsin Dawar makes new demand after army check-post attack

The minister said that Pakistan hosted over 3mn Afghan refugees by setting the precedent of state of Madina. The Afghan refugees were being treated equally in schools and hospitals, he said and added that the people of Pakistan would never leave their Afghan brother alone.

He further said that the government also included 1.6 mn Afghan refugees in the banking system. He said that it was the global responsibility to support Pakistan.

Comments

comments