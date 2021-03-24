Police register Chaman bomb blast case

CHAMAN: The police department has registered the case of a bomb blast incident that took place outside the Levies headquarters situated at Taj Road of Balochistan’s Chaman yesterday, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials told the media that the Chaman bomb blast case was registered over the complaint of the Station House Officer (SHO) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

It stated that over five-kilogram explosive material was planted on a motorcycle and its martyred three persons including a child besides injuring 13 others.

A police vehicle was targeted in the bomb explosion, however, SHO remained safe in the incident.

Nine seriously wounded persons had been shifted to Trauma Centre Quetta, whereas, the deceased persons including the kid were laid to rest in a local graveyard, said police.

The public movement outside the Levies headquarters at Taj Road was closed following the incident, added the police.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least three people had lost their lives and over a dozen others sustained injuries after a blast ripped off near the Levies headquarters in Chaman, a border area of the Balochistan province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had condemned the blast in Chaman and expressed his grief over the loss of human lives.

