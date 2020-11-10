Chaman passenger train starts chugging again after Covid hiatus

CHAMAN: Chaman passenger train started chugging again on Tuesday after a seven-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus that has thus far killed more than 6,000 people and infected nearly 350,000 across the country.

The passenger train departed from Quetta for Chaman today at 8:30am and will return at 2pm every day. The 130-kilometre long trip takes almost four hours and 40 minutes.

The Pakistan Railways had suspended the train service seven months ago due to the pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the PR had unveiled a plan to outsource at least eight passenger trains to the private sector in order to provide better facilities to people travelling by these trains.

The trains to be outsourced include Karachi-Rawalpindi Sir Syed Express, Karachi-Havelian Hazara Express, Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express, Lahore-Mari Indus Mianwali Express, Lahore-Sialkot Narowal Passenger, Karachi-Mirpur Khas Mehran Express, Lahore-Multan Moenjo Daro Express and Lahore-Multan Badar Express.

