Mohenjo Daro train resumes tomorrow after Covid-induced hiatus

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways is set to resume Mohenjo Daro passenger train from November 10 (tomorrow) after a seven-month long Covid-induced hiatus.

According to the details disclosed by the railways, the passenger train’s route has been modified as it will now travel between Kotri and Rohri (Sukkur) via Dadu. Before the suspension of the train operation seven months back due to the pandemic, it was travelling on the route from Karachi to Rohri.

The train will depart from Kotri at 7am and from Rohri at 6pm. The Mohenjo Daro passenger train will largely benefit people commuting within interior Sindh.

The railways has also announced the resumption of Chaman passenger train from November 10.

The passenger train will operate between Chaman and Quetta from November 10 at 8:30 am and return to its destination from the provincial capital at 2:00 pm.

