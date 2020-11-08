Brawl erupts between two groups on Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train

LAHORE: A video circulating on social media shows two groups getting into a fight aboard the newly launched Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The fight reportedly involved two groups of more than 10 people which boarded from Samanabad station of Orange line train.

The footage of the incident shows people from both sides punching, kicking and slapping each other.

It may be noted that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar last month had inaugurated the much-awaited Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT).

Addressing the ceremony, he had said the metro project was a part of CPEC, which is a result of the decades-old friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

The OLMT comprises 26 stations and tracks spanning over 27.12km. This is the first electricity-run public transport project through which around 250,000 commuters will travel daily.

Passengers have to pay Rs40 for a one-way train trip.

