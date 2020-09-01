Web Analytics
Asim Bajwa announces Orange Line Metro Train jobs

Orange Line Metro train project Jobs

LAHORE: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday announced over 250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line Train project, ARY News reported.

Orange Line Metro train project in Lahore is likely to be open for the public in the last week of October this year.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. “Technical works on the 25-kilometre long route of the Orange Line Metro project has been completed,” they said.

Briefing the meeting, secretary transport said that a Chinese company NORINCO International has won the operational and maintenance contract.

The Orange Line project

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

