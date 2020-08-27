Web Analytics
Thar Block-I: Asim Bajwa announces over 1100 jobs  

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday announced over 1100 jobs of various categories for a recently started CPEC project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated that locals will be preferred for the recently announced jobs in Thar-Block-1 subject to criteria/qualification.

Earlier on August 15, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced CPEC internship programme.

Read more: Detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed: Asim Bajwa

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated, with an aim to empower youth, we have announced an opportunity for the youth to join CPEC specific internship for three months.

