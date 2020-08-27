Thar Block-I: Asim Bajwa announces over 1100 jobs  

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday announced over 1100 jobs of various categories for a recently started CPEC project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated that locals will be preferred for the recently announced jobs in Thar-Block-1 subject to criteria/qualification.

1100 plus Jobs of various categories opened for a recently started #CPEC Project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1.Locals to get preference subject to criteria/qualification. Plz apply on sites/addresses as on the flyer attached. #cpecmakingprogres pic.twitter.com/6SlubZj6Xo — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 27, 2020

Earlier on August 15, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced CPEC internship programme.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated, with an aim to empower youth, we have announced an opportunity for the youth to join CPEC specific internship for three months.

