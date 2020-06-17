Detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday rejected the impression that the CPEC projects are being slowed down.

“Some detractors giving false impression of #CPEC being slowed.Not only pace of work on projects picked up recently,a great deal ground work done to launch phase-2,” he said in a Twitter statement.

Bajwa said a number of projects under the CPEC are in the pipeline, including $7.2 billion ML-1, two hydel power projects worth $3.5 billion, special economic zones, and agricultural schemes.

Earlier, on May 22, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had taken notice of what it called irresponsible remarks from outgoing US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells on the China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC project.

According to a message posted on micro-blogging website-Twitter, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan termed Alice Wells’ remarks as totally baseless, just a repetition of her same old tune. “This is yet another doomed attempt to defame Sino-Pak relations and the CPEC. We are firmly opposed to it.”

