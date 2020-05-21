China dismisses US envoy Alice Wells’ remarks on CPEC, Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday took notice of what it called irresponsible remarks from outgoing US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells on the China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC project, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a message posted on micro-blogging website-Twitter, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan termed Alice Wells’ remarks as totally baseless, just a repetition of her same old tune.

Response of the Spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells’ baseless accusation against CPEC projects and China Pakistan relations. Read more: https://t.co/O0gweaoC83 pic.twitter.com/TRvTqH9WAk — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) May 21, 2020



“This is yet another doomed attempt to defame Sino-Pak relations and the CPEC. We are firmly opposed to it.”

“Today marks the 69th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan,” the statement said adding that for the past 69 years, two countries have established and consolidated an all-weather friendship.

It said that both the countries respect each other and support each other, cooperate for common prosperity and work together to promote regional peace and stability.

The embassy said that in the current fight against COVID-19, China and Pakistan stand together and China donated medical equipment and materials of more than $55 million to Pakistan.

It said that they take Pakistan as an equal partner and never asked Pakistan to “do more”.

“We support Pakistan’s own model of development and never intervene its domestic affairs. We highlight Pakistan’s responsible role in regional affairs and never exert pressure.”

Further highlighting the importance of the CPEC project, the statement said that it has brought $25 billion in direct investment and created more than 75,000 jobs for Pakistan.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there is ZERO infection on CPEC projects due to strict measures taken by the both sides,” the embassy said adding that the Chinese companies have not suspended construction nor have they laid-off a single local staff.

Further quoting the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chinese embassy said Pakistan’s debt from multilateral institutions amounts to about 47% of its total external debt, while loans from the CPEC is only $5.8 billion, 5.22% of the country’s total debt.

“It has no pressure on Pakistan at all.”

It further highlighted the Chinese cooperation with the country at G-20 forum, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and on locusts issue,

