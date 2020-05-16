Another plane carrying ventilators, PPEs arrives from China

ISLAMABAD: Another plane carrying 20 tons of medical supplies from China has arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the medical supplies, including 99 ventilators, 260,000 N-95 masks and other miscellaneous items, arrived in the country via a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Beijing.

He maintained that the flight also brought donated items, including six ventilators, 7,000 N-95 masks, 6,000 surgical masks, 300 safety suits and 600 goggles.

The spokes person said that it was the eighths consignment of medical supplies arrived in Pakistan from China and added that a team of NDMA received the medical supplies at the airport.

Earlier on May 1, another special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China carrying medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic had arrived in Islamabad.

As per details, PIA’s flight no PK-8852 carrying masks, gloves, testing and safety kits for the doctors had landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing.

The flight had been carrying two members of the staff, who were shifted to the quarantine centre by the Pakistani authorities. The plane had been disinfected upon landing at the airport and the medical supplies were received at the runway of the airport.

