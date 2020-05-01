Pakistan receives new shipment of medical supplies from China

ISLAMABAD: Another special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China carrying medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic arrived in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, PIA’s flight no PK-8852 carrying masks, gloves, testing and safety kits for the doctors landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing.

The flight was carrying two members of the staff, who were shifted to the quarantine centre by the Pakistani authorities.

The plane was disinfected upon landing at the airport and the medical supplies were received at the runway of the airport.

Last week, a Turkish plane carrying protective gears had reached Islamabad.

The plane was carrying 20,000 N-95 masks and 18500 safety gowns, for Pakistani doctors working in hospitals for treatment of corona-infected patients,reported Radio Pakistan.

Deputy Head of Mission of Turkish Consulate handed over the equipment to the Deputy Chairman of NDMA at the airport.

Earlier this month, a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China with medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic had reached Islamabad.

