Chinese airplane carrying medical supplies lands in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived Islamabad on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

The Chinese flight CD-6007 arrived from Ürümqi to Islamabad with eight crew members on board.

The airplane brought masks, gloves, testing kits and personal protection suits as medical aid.

The medical supplies were sprayed with copious amounts of disinfectants after offloading it.

Earlier in the day Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded National Disaster Management Authority’s efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Talking to Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad he said the authority has taken timely steps to stop spread of disease and the whole nation values these services.

Chairman NDMA briefed the Foreign Minister about medical equipment received from China and other countries.

