Zafar Mirza assures health professionals of provision of protective equipment

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza on Monday assured health professionals of provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Zafar Mirza said that the country has received half a million N95 masks and added that it will be to provide to doctors and paramedics.

On the occasion, the special assistant said that the young doctors should not adopt the way of protest when the entire nation was struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More:Police baton-charge, arrest protesting doctors in Quetta

Earlier today, Police had resorted to baton-charge and arrested several doctors for staging a sit-in in the red zone near the Chief Minister’s House in Quetta.

As per details, the young doctors were protesting against the lack of safety kits for doctors, paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta.

The police had launched a baton charge after the doctors and paramedical staff wanted to move towards the CM House and refused to end their protest after negotiations between the Young Doctors Association and government had failed.

Comments

comments