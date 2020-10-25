Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train to start chugging today

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the much-awaited Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) today (Sunday).

According to details, the Punjab chief minister will visit Dera Gujran Orange Line Metro station today and formally launch the project.

The Punjab Transport Department has notified fare for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT). Passengers will have to pay Rs40 for a one-way train trip.

Last month, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line project.

The Orange Line project

The Orange line project is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

Though it is frequently mentioned as a part of the wider China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Orange line is being financed by the Government of Punjab.

