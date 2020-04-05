Chaman, Torkham borders to be opened from tomorrow for four days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to open Torkham and Chaman border crossings for four days from Monday to allow the exit of Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the step has been taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals.

The statement further said as a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.

Earlier on March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan for trucks to crossover to the other side.

Read More: PM Imran Khan orders opening of Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan said that despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, coronavirus Pakistan’s resolve to stand by and support the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.

The tweet read: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan.”

Comments

comments