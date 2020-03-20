ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan for trucks to crossover to the other side, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan said that despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, coronavirus Pakistan’s resolve to stand by and support the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.

The tweet read: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan.”

The federal government had taken the decision to close Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan amid apprehensions of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month.

The government had issued a letter with regard to the closure of the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman and dealt with the closure by dividing it into different phases.

In the first phase, Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan was closed from March 02 (Monday) for seven days.

On March 10, Pakistan extended the closure of Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for next seven days amid coronavirus fears as phase 2.

