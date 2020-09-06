KARACHI: An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the nation is celebrating Defence Day across the country today to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis.

A smartly turned out cadets of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum. Air Vice-Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While addressing the gathering, he said Pakistan succeeded on September 6, 1965, due to the bravery and valor of soldiers of armed forces.

In Lahore, an elegant change of guards ceremony was also organized at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum where a contingent of the Punjab Rangers took over guard duties.

The nation is celebrating Defence Day across the country today to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirms commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the federal capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of occupied Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani are also being held for the martyrs.

A special ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr during which President Dr. Arif Alvi will confer military awards upon the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation.

In his message on Defence Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said September 6 is a day in Pakistan’s glorious history that is commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by the country’s gallant armed forces.

