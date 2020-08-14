Change of guard ceremonies held at Quaid, Iqbal’s mausoleums

KARACHI: An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of the nation, to mark the country’s 74th Independence Day.

A smartly turned out cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He inspected the cadets during a parade paying tribute to the founder of the nation and later laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s Mazar, offered Fateha and recorded his impression on visitor’s book.

A similar ceremony was held at the mausoleum of poet of the East and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army took charge of the guard duties.

The nation is celebrating Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state. National flag is hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations was a national flag hoisting ceremonies at President House. Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated and decorated with national flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters.

