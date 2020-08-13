PM Imran Khan congratulates nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the nation on Independence Day and said that it was a moment to reaffirm their pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message on the occasion of Independence Day, the prime minister paid tribute to all sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

“This day is an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to the creation of an independent state,” he said.

He said that during the past seven decades of the journey, the country confronted various challenges and battled against odds both at external as well as internal fronts.

“From the hostility of a neighbouring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to the fighting pandemic, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance,” Imran Khan said.

He announces to reiterate pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of “Unity, Faith and Discipline”.

The prime minister said that they were working to give the country a system of governance which conforms to the ideals and objectives of independence. “We are endeavouring to build a system where rule of law prevails. We have chosen “Riyasat-i-Madina’ as our role model.”

Read More: Nation celebrates Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

Imran Khan also remembered the Kashmiris on the independence day and said that their hearts are grieved by the sufferings people living in the occupied Kashmir who are facing military siege since past one year.

“We stand firmly behind our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination,” he said and announced to continue raising the voice of helpless Kashmiris at all available forums.

He said they would continue to sensitize the international community of grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the threats to peace and security of the region posed by the supremacist RSS ideology pursued by the BJP government.

“I am confident that the struggle and resilience of brave Kashmiris will culminate into their inalienable right of self-determination.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to succeed their efforts with success to rebuild the country in consonance with the vision of its founding fathers and also bestow freedom upon our Kashmiri brethren in the occupied territory to complete the agenda of the partition.

Comments

comments