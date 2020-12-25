Change of guards ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadets on Friday assumed the guards’ duties at the mausoleum of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

145th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated with traditional zeal across the country.

An elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. Commandant PMA Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest and inspected the contingent comprising male and female cadets.

Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari offered Fatiha, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s messages were also read out on the occasion.

Read more: Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

It is worth mentioning here that a public holiday has been declared today at all the government institutions and educational institutions and the national flag is hoisting atop all public and private buildings.

The day dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi. A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

Comments

comments