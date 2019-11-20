‘Charity’ banners pop up in London for Nawaz’s treatment

LONDON: Several charity posters and pamphlets with a picture of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have emerged in different parts of London, demanding donation for his treatment, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The posters carrying a message for Nawaz’s treatment read that “Please donate your ‘Sadqak and ‘Zakat’ to save your’s Qaumi (National) hero.”

The banners have appeared in the East London area.

It must be noted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in London nowadays for his medical treatment.

Earlier today, PML-President Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to media said that medical treatment of the former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will begin after his complete medical examination.

“Nawaz has undergone some medical tests today [Wednesday] with others more to follow,” he said while briefing media over the ongoing treatment of the former premier outside the Guy’s Hospital, where Nawaz is receiving the treatment.

Shehbaz prayed for the health of the three-time prime minister of the country and said that he was an asset of the country.

