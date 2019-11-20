Ali Zaidi wants Francis Ford Coppola to make a movie on Sharif family

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi taking to the social networking website Twitter, shared a video of Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother walking out from the hangar towards their airplane and saying their goodbyes to those there to see them off, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stalwart captioned the video with a snide remark saying that a film should be based solely on the Sharif family and their theatrics.

The tweet read: ” Francis Ford Coppola who wrote the GodFather should do a film on the Sharif Family of Pakistan. May Allah bless all who fight & struggle for this great country & it’s people. May the Wrath of Allah fall on all those who have looted Pakistan.”

Francis Ford Coppola who wrote the GodFather should do a film on the Sharif Family of Pakistan. May Allah bless all who fight & struggle for this great country & it’s people. May the Wrath of Allah fall on all those who have looted Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/k4A5pIZM83 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 20, 2019

The video shows the former 3-time prime minister gingerly walking out and hugging his loved ones goodbye and the leader of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif dressed up to the brim supporting a British bowler hat.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached London yesterday in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan.

Interior Ministry had removed the name of the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that he can fly abroad for his treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had on Saturday ordered to remove Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditionality and allowed him to travel abroad to get health treatment for four weeks.

The court had rejected an objection made by the federal government over PML-N’s proposed draft.

