Chaudhry brothers arrive in Islamabad on reconciliation mission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday night met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to resolve the issues in a political manner, ARY News reported.

The chaudhry brothers arrive in Islamabad via a chartered plane and held an important meeting with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that they came here for reconciliation and to defuse the political tension in the country.

He hoped that the issue of Azadi March will be resolved peacefully. Responding to a question, the chaudhry said that they will hold meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Tuesday morning.

Addressing a press conference followed by the meeting, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said that they will try to keep the atmosphere pleasant.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that the pleasant political atmosphere will help resolve problems and added that they were trying to find ways to resolve the issues.

Read More: Maulana Fazl to call off Azadi March in a day or two: sources

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will call off its ‘Azadi March’ in a day or two as talks with the government’s negotiation team had reached the final stage.

According to sources, the JUI-F chief will call off its ‘Azadi March’ after not getting support assured by opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The backdoor talks of government with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were under process, while it was revealed that opposition parties have put forward a recommendation of launching country-wide protests in place of calling off ‘Azadi March’, the sources had said.

Comments

comments