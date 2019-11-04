Maulana Fazl to call off Azadi March in a day or two: sources

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will call off its ‘Azadi March’ in a day or two as talks with the government’s negotiation team has reached the final stage, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the JUI-F chief will call off its ‘Azadi March’ after not getting support assured by opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The backdoor talks of government with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are under process, while it was revealed that opposition parties have put forward a recommendation of launching country-wide protests in place of calling off ‘Azadi March’, said sources.

Sources said the Chaudhry brothers were playing a major role in the negotiations between opposition parties and government for the peaceful end of Azadi March.

Meanwhile, the talks between the government’s negotiating committee and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee are under process to find an amicable solution to the imbroglio involving the JUI-F’s protest in the federal capital.

The two sides agreed to hold dialogue after the government committee contacted members of the opposition.

JUI-F mulls en bloc resignations from assemblies

It is to mention here that the JUI-F is weighing up the option of resigning en bloc from assemblies.

Sources said the JUI-F has asked its parliamentarians to submit their resignation with the leadership for the purpose.

The JUI-F could use the option of en bloc resignation from assemblies at an appropriate time, they said, adding several party lawmakers are present at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad residence and discussion is underway to work out a future strategy.

Maulana Fazl decides against marching towards D-Chowk

A day earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there was no plan to march towards D-Chowk or Prime Minister House. “D-Chowk was quite a small place for such a massive gathering”, he said, adding that the final decision about the Azadi March would be taken after the consensus of all opposition parties.

“Whatever decision we make, we will do so with consensus with all opposition parties,” the Maulana affirmed.

It must be noted that JUI-F chief Fazalur Rehman on October 31 had given the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to resign.

