NAB DG asked to explain why inquiries against Chaudhrys are pending for 2 decades

LAHORE: A probe into alleged assets beyond means of PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is in a final phase, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was hearing a petition filed by the Chaudhry brothers who challenged the bureau’s inquiries into charges of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them.

Also Read: LHC issues order on bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

A NAB lawyer informed the judges that the bureau has decided to close its inquiry about alleged illegal appointments against Pervaiz Elahi. He said the cases against the Chaudhry brothers have been pending for the past 20 years.

The LHC directed the NAB Lahore director general to appear in personal capacity before it on next hearing to explain why the inquiries are pending for two decades. The hearing was adjourned until November 26.

Also Read: Chaudhry brothers laundered money through fake accounts: NAB report

The Chaudhry brothers moved the petition, stating that the bureau had initiated investigations against them back in 2000 but failed to find a shred of evidence to substantiate the charges.

Comments

comments