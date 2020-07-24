Chaudhry brothers laundered money through fake accounts: NAB report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi allegedly laundered a huge amount of money abroad through five fake accounts, ARY News reported.

According to a NAB report submitted to the Lahore High Court in assets beyond means case, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his family had assets worth Rs 2.1 million in 1985 but amazingly the assets jumped to over Rs 518.4 million in 2019.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also accumulated properties worth Rs 123 million while his sons provided over Rs 1.5 billion loans to their own companies.

Rs581 million transferred to the accounts of Shujaat’s sons from abroad but they failed to provide money trail, said the report.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi also accumulated properties worth Rs 250 million and his family received Rs 978 million from abroad through unnamed accounts.

Read More: LHC seeks NAB reply on Chaudhry brothers’ pleas

Earlier on June 17, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments on petitions filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

An LHC bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem had heard the petitions challenging the powers of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

