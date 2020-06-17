LHC seeks NAB reply on Chaudhry brothers’ pleas

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments on petitions filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

An LHC bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the petitions challenging the powers of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The court directed the anti-graft watchdog to furnish its reply to the petition by July 6.

The Chaudhry brothers moved the petitions questioning NAB inquiries into charges of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them. They stated that the bureau had initiated investigations against them on these charges back in 2000 but failed to find any iota of evidence against them.

The Chaudhry brothers contended that the NAB chairman had in February this year ordered a fresh investigation into the matter, arguing that the investigations are illegal and unlawful. They requested the court to declare void the investigations launched against them.

