LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday submitted a formal rebuttal contesting to nullify leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in the ongoing money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog claimed in court that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s assets made from laundered money was in access of Rs7.17 billion.

Shehbaz Sharif family’s total assets were worth Rs2 million in the year 1990, NAB claimed further.

The bureau also reminded the court that Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea has already been rejected while Salman Shehbaz another son of the prime accused Shehbaz Sharif has been declared an absconder in a money laundering case against him.

NAB added that the institute was fulfilling all required protocols in accordance with the law in matters pertaining to Shehbaz Sharif.

It was further claimed that Shehbaz and sons have accumulated a huge wealth which includes nine industrial units along with other projects that garnered them billions in revenue over the past 10 years.

NAB’s rebuttal also revealed that Shehbaz Sharif and family-owned an accumulative wealth of around Rs60 million by the year 2000 which saw an exponential rise in years to come.

“Shehbaz Sharif used front men, servants and money changers to establish and empire worth billions, he used several benami accounts to launder billion to and from the country,” read NAB’s official rebuttal.

The institute claimed that there was enough doubt to cancel the politician’s bail and make him part of a proper inquiry after probable detention.

