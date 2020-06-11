LAHORE: PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, his lawyer Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Thursday.

He in a statement called for prayers for early recovery of Shehbaz Sharif who has isolated himself at home. He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) put the opposition leader’s life in danger by summoning him.

Tarar said his client has suffered from cancer and his immunity is weak as compared to other people. He added the bureau was informed about Shehbaz Sharif’s health multiple times and that he also offered to record his statement via video link yet he was forced to turn up before it.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 119,536 with 38,391 patients having cured of the disease and 2,356 virus-related deaths.

So far, 45,463 cases have been detected in Punjab, 43,790 in Sindh, 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 6,236 in Islamabad, 488 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,018 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

