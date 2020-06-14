NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday decided to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Shhebaz to the country to face corruption cases, ARY News reported.

According to details, the bureau has decided to reach out to relevant Interpol authorities to bring back the son of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is facing money laundering inquires.

Salman Shehbaz had been declared an absconder by the anti-graft watchdog in the ongoing money laundering investigations.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the accused to be declared absconder due to his consistent absence from court proceedings.

Back in 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had seized the property of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz over his no-show despite repeated summons in a money laundering case.

Read More: Salman Shehbaz declared absconder in money laundering case

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

It is noteworthy that Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has also been named in the NAB reference besides Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

