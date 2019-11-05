Chaudhry brothers meet Fazl to break deadlock on ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday night met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to break the deadlock on ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi again arrived at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad and hold negotiation to defuse the prevailing political tension in the country.

Matters of mutual interest, Azadi March, end of sit-in, JUI-F’s demands and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Read More: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hopeful for breakthrough over Azadi March

Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had expressed hopeful for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his statement had said the meeting between the government’s and the Rehbar committee, was a step forward towards the betterment.

“Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”, the Punjab assembly speaker had said.

Elahi had said matter related to flexibility over the issue of PM’s resignation will be discussed later and added that there was no conflict on the imposition of the Islamic laws.

Comments

comments