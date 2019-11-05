Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hopeful for breakthrough over Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hopeful for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his statement said the meeting between the government’s and the Rehbar committee, is a step forward towards the betterment.

“Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”, the Punjab assembly speaker said.

Elahi said matter related to flexibility over the issue of PM’s resignation will be discussed later and added that there is no conflict on the imposition of the Islamic laws.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan directed his negotiating team to have ‘complete authority’ during talks with opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The government’s team, formed to negotiate with the opposition with regards to Azadi March, called on Prime Minister Khan today (Tuesday).

The head of the negotiating team, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, briefed PM Khan on the development related to talks with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The premier told the government’s negotiating team to carry out talks with the opposition while having a complete authority, sources said.

The meeting decided that all demands of opposition’s committee except the one related to the resignation of PM Khan could be fulfilled by the government. “If the opposition wants to have serious negotiations, then a positive response is expected from them,” said the premier as quoted by sources.

