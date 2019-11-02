Opposition’s demand of PM’s resignation not acceptable: govt committee

ISLAMABAD: The head of the government dialogue committee, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, on Saturday said that the authorities will exercise all legal options if the participants of Azadi March turn violent after advancing from its current venue, ARY News reported.

Pervez Khattak, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad here today, said that it is impossible to even think about it for holding talks on the resignation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Our doors for dialogues are open and we are completely ready for negotiations. We had already clarified over the opposition’s committee that talks will not be held over PM’s resignation.”

Khattak further clarified that the authorities will make legal and constitutional actions in case of the advancement of the participants of Azadi March. He said that the opposition leadership is urging for holding talks but their yesterday’s speeches pointing towards an invasion on the federal capital.

“The institutions will step forward in case of anarchy to action in accordance with the law and the Constitution.”

Khattak expresses hopes for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) to keep his words over the agreement prior to organising Azadi March. He, however, clarified that the government is not powerless to resist the elements coming with aims to attack PM’s house. He warned the opposition parties for being responsible if the situation of the country worsens.

“If we are making any mistake, inform us. We are still following the points on which both sides have agreed. In the speeches delivered yesterday, they [opposition leaders] launched criticism on national institutions more than the government. ISPR [Inter-Services Public Relations] gave a clear response to them that the military supports democracy and an elected government. It is not a right move to criticism such institutions which work for the country. ”

The dialogue committee head criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has used religion card while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also present on the stage at that time.

“There are few intelligent persons present in the Azadi March. We think that the opposition’s Rehbar Committee will make the right decision in its session today. Solutions can only be searched through dialogues and the opposition’s demands could be discussed through talks.

Pervez Khattak announced that the federal government will move to the court against Maulana Fazlur Rehman over inciting people. He said that the statement of the JUI-F chief for arresting the premier came under the treason. He detailed that the case will be filed in the court on Monday (November 4).

Asad Umar said that the marchers will committee the contempt of court if they made advancement from the given venue for Azadi March. He said that the government is responsible for the implementation of law across the country.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has disturbed the efforts being carried out for Kashmir cause. He added that the opposition’s demands for PM’s resignation and organisation of a new election are among impossibilities.

