EXCLUSIVE: DG ISPR responds to Maulana Fazl’s speech during Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Responding to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent speech during Azadi March in Islamabad, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that no one will be allowed to destabilize the country, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the military’s spokesperson said, “Pakistan Army is an impartial institute and always supports democratic governments in the country.”

The military’s spokesman said that the JUI-F chief should clarify as to which institution he was referring to during his speech.

Asif Ghafoor said that anarchy was not beneficial for anyone and warned that the Army will not allow anyone to create law and order situation in the country.

He said that Army had fulfilled its constitutional responsibility during the elections last year and advised the opposition to raise their concerns at the concerned forum.

The military spokesperson said that the opposition should not hurl baseless allegations on the streets and added that the democratic issues should be resolved in a democratic way.

