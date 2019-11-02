ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Saturday decided not to accept any unconstitutional demand of JUI-F including the prime minister’s resignation, ARY News reported.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the prevailing current political situation in the wake of JUI-F’s Azadi March, in the federal capital.

The meeting strongly condemned statements against the institutions by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and it was decided not to tolerate such language of the opposition leaders.

“Pakistan’s image is improving due to sacrifices of the institutions and people of the country.”

The meeting also decided against announcement of fresh General Elections in the country and finalised strategy to deal with the Azadi Marchers.

The huddle also condemned the foul language used against the elected prime minister of the country and termed it ‘disgraceful’.

The meeting decided that the government has no issue how long the marchers stay in Islamabad, but the law will take its course of action, in case of any violation of the pact signed between opposition’s Rehbar committee and the government.

The initiatives of Premier Imran Khan were also lauded in the meeting for improving Pakistan’s image globally.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad on Friday (yesterday), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

He had said his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies, so either PM Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

