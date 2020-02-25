Not met with Sharif brothers in London, says Chaudhry Nisar

LONDON: Former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar has left for Pakistan after two-week long stay in London, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a informal talk with media before his departure for Pakistan, Chaudhary Nisar said that he underwent routine medical checkup during his stay in London.

He also informed that no meeting was held with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif or PML-N president Shahbaz Shrif during his visit to London.

Earlier on February 12, it emerged that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan would hold key political meetings in London. The former interior minister had left for London through Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-785.

Read more: Notice issued to ECP on plea against Chaudhry Nisar

It may be noted that Chaudhry Nisar was having differences with the Sharif brothers over their policy of targeting state institutions especially after the Panama case verdict.

Nisar, who contested as an independent candidate in the general elections of 2018 from NA-59 and NA-63, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, he won his provincial assembly seat but did not take oath on it.

