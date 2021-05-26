Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as member of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Former interior minister and disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari administered the oath to the lawmaker from Rawalpindi.

The former federal minister had been elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate. He didn’t take the oath in protest against alleged rigging which he claimed led to his defeat in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III.

He decided to take the oath after nearly three years to prevent his disqualification.

On Monday, he was not allowed to take the oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA).

Speaking to the media, Nisar said: “Everybody knows the circumstances which led to my decision regarding not taking oath as the MPA after my success in the National Assembly constituency was turned into a defeat.”

“The provincial government recently introduced an ordinance despite clearly being stated in the constitution regarding the procedure of election and de-seating of an MPA,” he said while expressing his reservation on the ordinance regarding disqualification of MPAs over their absence from assembly proceedings.

