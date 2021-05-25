No room for Chaudhry Nisar in PML-N: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that there was no room for former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan in the party, ARY News reported.

Talking to the ARY News program “Off The Record”, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan himself quit the party and had contested elections on a different symbol. He said that Chaudhry Nisar should contact the party leadership if he wanted to rejoin the party.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that he does not see Chaudhry Nisar rejoining the party in the future.

“Neither he nor we contacted each other,” said the former prime minister.

Replying to another question, Chaudhry Nisar said that there was no need to invite the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) in the upcoming meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He said that PPP had damaged the trust of PDM. The PML-N leader said that toppling the government was not the narrative of the opposition’s alliance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ex-interior minister and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar would take oath as Punjab MPA on Wednesday (tomorrow) during the session of the provincial assembly.

This was confirmed by the Punjab Assembly secretariat. The PA secretariat had also informed Nisar about his oath as MPA.

