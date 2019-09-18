Punjab governor vows execution of culprits behind Kasur incident

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday vowed for capital punishment to the persons responsible of the gruesome incident of murdering three children after raping them in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil, ARY News reported.

The Punjab governor, in his latest statement, said that Kasur incident is a matter of shame for the Pakistani nation.

He was pointing towards the horrible incident took place in Punjab’s Kasur district where police officials had recovered one mutilated dead body of an abducted kid and remains of two other kidnapped children near Chunian by-pass yesterday.

Sarwar said that the present government is facing various challenges after completing its first year. He added that the provincial government will also bring police reforms in Punjab just like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He further promised for the death penalty to the responsible persons behind the incident.

Earlier on September 17, police had found remains of two children and a complete dead body of another kid in Punjab’s Chunian tehsil of Kasur district who were kidnapped months ago by unidentified culprits.

The recovery was made from Chunian by-pass, whereas, the local police officials had also confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted. The deceased children had been identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

Punjab’s police department launched a thorough investigation into the incident, while dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken stern notice of murder of three abducted children and sought a report of the incident from the IG Punjab besides issuing directives to immediately trace out the culprits.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of the deceased children.

