LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday said that Jahangir Tareen is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the party is united under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media men after meeting with the coalition partners in Punjab to address their grievances, he said the talks remain successful.”The government has decided to fulfill the promises made with the coalition partners.”

Replying to a query, the governor Punjab said the opposition is unaware about ground realities; there is nothing to worry as PTI is in contact with its coalition partners.

“Pervaiz Ellahi has not demanded CM Punjab slot”, he continued.

He said the masses are not concerned about the differences among the coalition partners, but they are worried over increasing inflation in the country.

Jahangir Tareen to meet PM Imran tomorrow to discuss coalition matters: Sources

On Indian occupied Kashmir issue, the governor Punjab said the matters of Kashmir lockdown and controversial citizenship act amendment bill are on the agenda of the European parliament.

People of the Britain Trade Committee and the Parliament are in contact with Pakistan, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of the IoK, has raised the issue at all international forum and exposed Indian atrocities in the held valley.

