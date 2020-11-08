Chaudhry Shujaat to be discharged from hospital soon: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would be discharged from the hospital soon, ARY NEWS reported.

“He is feeling better now and his health is improving with every passing day,” he said while lauding the efforts from the medical board and prayers from masses that helped in the recovery of his brother from illness.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-Q chief is now feeling well and would be discharged soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to a hospital on Friday due to a chest infection.

PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi tweeted: “Ch Shujat sb has a chest infection and has been shifted to hospital. AH he is not in danger and is recovering. Thank you for all the prayers. ”

Besides the top political leadership of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan also telephoned the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader, who is currently admitted to hospital.

According to details, the prime minister telephoned the son of the PML-Q chief, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and inquired after the health of his father.

He informed the prime minister that the health condition of Shujaat Hussain has improved. The prime minister prayed for his early recovery and termed him an honourable and decent politician.

“I am praying for his early recovery,” Imran Khan said.

