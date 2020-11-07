PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat tests negative for COVID-19

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has tested negative for COVID-19, however, doctors said his right lung was infected with pneumonia, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Doctors said that Hussain’s right lung was infected with pneumonia, however, he has not contracted COVID-19.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences principal said in a statement that Hussain’s health condition has improved, however, no one is allowed to meet him except his family. The SIMS principle Dr Amjad said that there was no requirement to put Hussain on ventilator and he tested negative for coronavirus.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had been shifted to hospital on Friday due to a chest infection.

PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi had tweeted: “Ch Shujat sb has a chest infection and has been shifted to hospital. AH he is not in danger and is recovering. Thank you for all the prayers. ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain yesterday to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader.

He had informed the prime minister that the health condition of Shujaat Hussain has improved. The prime minister prayed for his early recovery and termed him an honourable and decent politician.

It is noteworthy that the veteran politician had undergone treatment in Germany last year. During his stay there, rumours about his death began to swirl, forcing his family to issue a rebuttal.

