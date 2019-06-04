Army check post attack: Ali Wazir moved to Peshawar central jail

BANNU: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and Member National Assembly Ali Wazir on Tuesday was moved to Central Jail Peshawar, ARY News reported.

PTM leader Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar along with nine others were booked in an attack over Army’s checkpost in North Waziristan, last month.

Wazir was presented by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after his physical remand ended today.

At the outset of the hearing CTD officials pleaded the court to extend Wazir’s demand, whereas the Special Magistrate turned downed the plea and ordered to move him [Ali Wazir] to the central jail.

On May 27, Ali Wazir was handed over to the CTD on 8-day physical remand in relation to Waziristan checkpost attack occurring yesterday.

Afghan media circulates old pictures as 'evidence' from Waziristan attack

PTM leader Ali Wazir had warned the military of dire consequences before the day of the attack.

Five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) while attacking Khar Kamar check post.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, ISPR said.

